Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has a beta of 1.32, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.51, and a growth ratio of 7.60. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.75, with weekly volatility at 3.28% and ATR at 0.73. The IVZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.38 and a $23.25 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.01% on 02/24/21. The shares fell to a low of $22.54 before closing at $23.26. Intraday shares traded counted 2.93 million, which was 42.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.09M. IVZ’s previous close was $22.58 while the outstanding shares total 461.10M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Invesco Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.73 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IVZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IVZ attractive?

In related news, Director, Beshar Sarah bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 02. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.54, for a total value of 100,117. As the purchase deal closes, the President & CEO, FLANAGAN MARTIN L now bought 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 43,080. Also, President & CEO, FLANAGAN MARTIN L bought 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.19 per share, with a total market value of 2,956,909. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, HENRIKSON C ROBERT now holds 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,356. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

4 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Invesco Ltd.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IVZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.82.