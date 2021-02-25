Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares fell to a low of $71.56 before closing at $74.93. Intraday shares traded counted 2.92 million, which was -3.57% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.82M. CTSH’s previous close was $72.88 while the outstanding shares total 531.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.15, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.14, and a growth ratio of 12.45. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.42, with weekly volatility at 2.64% and ATR at 1.92. The CTSH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $40.01 and a $82.73 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.81% on 02/24/21.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $40.40 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6.85 billion total, with 3.54 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CTSH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CTSH attractive?

In related news, SVP, Controller & CAO, Telesmanic Robert sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 79.85, for a total value of 60,445. As the sale deal closes, the General Counsel, Friedrich Matthew W. now sold 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,291. Also, President, Digital Business, Frank Malcolm sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 14. The shares were price at an average price of 79.24 per share, with a total market value of 36,529. Following this completion of acquisition, the General Counsel, Friedrich Matthew W. now holds 1,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 86,372. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

13 out of 31 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CTSH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $84.62.