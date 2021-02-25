Can Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Offer Investors Safety?

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.09, with weekly volatility at 8.31% and ATR at 0.85. The LBRT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.17 and a $13.63 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.21 million, which was -228.07% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 977.36K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.87% on 02/24/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.25 before closing at $11.90. LBRT’s previous close was $11.24 while the outstanding shares total 84.94M. The firm

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LBRT, the company has in raw cash 84.82 million on their books with 0.36 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 337.64 million total, with 166.01 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LBRT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LBRT attractive?

In related news, President, Gusek Ron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.22, for a total value of 280,500. As the sale deal closes, the President, Gusek Ron now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 284,500. Also, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Wright Christopher A sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 18. The shares were price at an average price of 10.35 per share, with a total market value of 19,665. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman of the Board & CEO, Wright Christopher A now holds 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 144,231. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.70%.

6 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LBRT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.59.