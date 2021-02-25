At Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) previous close was $68.52 while the outstanding shares total 371.92M. The firm has a beta of 0.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.65, and a growth ratio of 4.70. EQR’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.21% on 02/24/21. The shares fell to a low of $68.24 before closing at $69.35. Intraday shares traded counted 2.71 million, which was -5.59% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.57M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.73, with weekly volatility at 1.98% and ATR at 1.57. The EQR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $45.42 and a $87.19 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Residential company Equity Residential as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $25.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EQR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EQR attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President & COO, Manelis Michael L sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 67.11, for a total value of 26,039. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, Kaufman Ian now sold 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 62,748. Also, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Garechana Robert sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were price at an average price of 67.11 per share, with a total market value of 58,587. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Carraway Catherine now holds 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,952. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

6 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Equity Residential. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EQR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $63.78.