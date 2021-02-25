Are Investors Unfairly Punishing WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)?

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) previous close was $46.72 while the outstanding shares total 50.67M. The firm has a beta of 1.36, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.09, and a growth ratio of 2.01. WSFS’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 16.03% on 02/24/21. The shares fell to a low of $51.93 before closing at $54.21. Intraday shares traded counted 3.24 million, which was -1004.41% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 293.06K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 77.82, with weekly volatility at 3.81% and ATR at 2.04. The WSFS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.84 and a $48.12 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company WSFS Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.64 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.58 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WSFS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WSFS attractive?

In related news, EVP, EDDENS PEGGY H sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 42.61, for a total value of 695,087. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, GREENPLATE PAUL S now sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 57,712. Also, EVP, Clark Stephen P sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 24. The shares were price at an average price of 41.32 per share, with a total market value of 233,761. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, WRIGHT RICHARD now holds 12,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 401,576. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on WSFS Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WSFS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $50.40.