Are Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) has a beta of 2.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 77.21, with weekly volatility at 6.91% and ATR at 1.10. The CUK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.08 and a $37.30 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.15% on 02/24/21. The shares fell to a low of $22.6815 before closing at $23.28. Intraday shares traded counted 3.33 million, which was -78.11% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.87M. CUK’s previous close was $22.14 while the outstanding shares total 775.00M.

Investors have identified the Leisure company Carnival Corporation & plc as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $27.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CUK, the company has in raw cash 9.51 billion on their books with 4.83 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 10.56 billion total, with 8.69 billion as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CUK attractive?

In related news, Group CEO – Costa Crociere, Thamm Michael Olaf sold 27,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.27, for a total value of 472,682. As the sale deal closes, the General Counsel & Secretary, PEREZ ARNALDO now sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 55,859. Also, President & CEO, DONALD ARNOLD W sold 44,386 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 12. The shares were price at an average price of 20.24 per share, with a total market value of 898,310. Following this completion of acquisition, the CFO & CAO, Bernstein David now holds 16,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 337,499.