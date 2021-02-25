AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) move up 5.48% this morning: MITT Price Rally Looks Real

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) previous close was $4.56 while the outstanding shares total 40.72M. The firm has a beta of 1.62. MITT’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.48% on 02/24/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.60 before closing at $4.81. Intraday shares traded counted 4.5 million, which was -117.47% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.07M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.19, with weekly volatility at 11.84% and ATR at 0.36. The MITT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.46 and a $16.55 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $166.33 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of MITT attractive?

In related news, CEO and President, ROBERTS DAVID N bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.68, for a total value of 534,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Investment Officer, Durkin Thomas now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 108,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MITT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.75.