Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) jump over 23.53% in a week: Is CTIB Giving A Buy Signal?

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 24.05% on 02/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.88 before closing at $2.94. Intraday shares traded counted 181.58 million, which was -31012.75% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 583.62K. CTIB’s previous close was $2.37 while the outstanding shares total 4.90M. The firm has a beta of 0.89. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.79, with weekly volatility at 23.73% and ATR at 0.35. The CTIB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.65 and a $8.37 high.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Yunhong CTI Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.76 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 19.5 million total, with 17.6 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CTIB attractive?

In related news, Director, Li Yubao bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.00, for a total value of 260,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Li Yubao now bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 140,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 41.38%.