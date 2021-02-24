The Thing That Hid Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)’s Strength

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares fell to a low of $34.49 before closing at $35.03. Intraday shares traded counted 4.86 million, which was -12.39% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.32M. WY’s previous close was $35.48 while the outstanding shares total 747.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.91, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.89, and a growth ratio of 6.58. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.77, with weekly volatility at 3.15% and ATR at 0.98. The WY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.10 and a $35.85 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.27% on 02/23/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Specialty company Weyerhaeuser Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $25.27 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WY, the company has in raw cash 495.0 million on their books with 150.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.61 billion total, with 950.0 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WY attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President and CFO, Hagen Russell S sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 32.10, for a total value of 770,371. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Monaco Albert now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 291,050. Also, Director, PIASECKI NICOLE WEYERHAEUSER sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 16. The shares were price at an average price of 28.62 per share, with a total market value of 12,735. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, PIASECKI NICOLE WEYERHAEUSER now holds 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 984,421. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

6 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Weyerhaeuser Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $36.11.