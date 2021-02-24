The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.14, with weekly volatility at 2.50% and ATR at 1.23. The KR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.06 and a $42.99 high. Intraday shares traded counted 9.72 million, which was 22.3% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 12.51M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.67% on 02/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $32.30 before closing at $33.03. KR’s previous close was $33.59 while the outstanding shares total 772.00M. The firm has a beta of 0.30, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.81, and a growth ratio of 1.10.

Investors have identified the Grocery Stores company The Kroger Co. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $25.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KR, the company has in raw cash 3.28 billion on their books with 1.59 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12.95 billion total, with 15.52 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.75 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KR attractive?

In related news, Director, MOORE CLYDE R sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 39.89, for a total value of 518,570. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SARGENT RONALD now bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 101,280. Also, Vice President and Treasurer, FIKE CARIN L sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 28. The shares were price at an average price of 31.53 per share, with a total market value of 63,060. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President, Clark Robert W now holds 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,010,750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

4 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 16 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Kroger Co.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $35.17.