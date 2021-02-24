The Futility Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) ‘s Fundamentals

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) has a beta of 2.01. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.32, with weekly volatility at 13.45% and ATR at 0.30. The DWSN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.84 and a $3.33 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.38% on 02/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.12 before closing at $3.36. Intraday shares traded counted 5.43 million, which was -7585.38% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 70.71K. DWSN’s previous close was $3.25 while the outstanding shares total 23.42M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Dawson Geophysical Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $77.08 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 60.92 million total, with 6.13 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of DWSN attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, TOBIAS C RAY sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.75, for a total value of 4,284. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer, TOBIAS C RAY now sold 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 23,868. Also, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, TOBIAS C RAY sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 15. The shares were price at an average price of 1.75 per share, with a total market value of 903. Following this completion of acquisition, the President/CEO, JUMPER STEPHEN C now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,100. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.