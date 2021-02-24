Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.41, with weekly volatility at 6.58% and ATR at 16.55. The TDOC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $102.01 and a $308.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 4.68 million, which was -60.36% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.92M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.75% on 02/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $235.00 before closing at $256.00. TDOC’s previous close was $268.76 while the outstanding shares total 144.96M. The firm has a beta of 0.15.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company Teladoc Health Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $35.92 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.31 billion total, with 200.82 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.44 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TDOC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TDOC attractive?

In related news, Chief Human Resources Officer, Geshuri Arnnon sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 298.26, for a total value of 521,955. As the sale deal closes, the SVP Corporate Strategy, Trencher Daniel now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 871,470. Also, Chief Legal Officer, Secretary, Vandervoort Adam C sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 03. The shares were price at an average price of 269.85 per share, with a total market value of 704,309. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, GOREVIC JASON N now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,131,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

18 out of 30 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Teladoc Health Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TDOC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $255.19.