Should You Buy TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) shares fell to a low of $6.60 before closing at $7.99. Intraday shares traded counted 48.52 million, which was -12598.52% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 382.12K. TMST’s previous close was $6.30 while the outstanding shares total 45.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.98. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 80.60, with weekly volatility at 14.84% and ATR at 0.56. The TMST stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.16 and a $6.57 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 26.83% on 02/23/21.

Investors have identified the Steel company TimkenSteel Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $340.85 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TMST, the company has in raw cash 74.8 million on their books with 82.2 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 343.8 million total, with 202.9 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TMST sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TMST attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TimkenSteel Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TMST stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.80.