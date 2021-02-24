PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has a beta of 3.07. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 78.26, with weekly volatility at 10.08% and ATR at 1.20. The PBF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.06 and a $26.11 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.53% on 02/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.21 before closing at $14.59. Intraday shares traded counted 5.94 million, which was 9.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.53M. PBF’s previous close was $14.23 while the outstanding shares total 119.79M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company PBF Energy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PBF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PBF attractive?

In related news, Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1, Control Empresarial de Capital bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.87, for a total value of 274,696. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, SVP, Young C Erik now bought 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 39,222. Also, Chief Financial Officer, SVP, Young C Erik bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 30. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.95 per share, with a total market value of 89,250. Following this completion of disposal, the Senior Vice President, O Connor Thomas L now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 146,388. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 20.60%.

1 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PBF Energy Inc.. 6 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PBF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.64.