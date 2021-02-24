Factors That Could Influence KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.66, with weekly volatility at 2.36% and ATR at 1.22. The KKR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.55 and a $49.29 high. Intraday shares traded counted 5.65 million, which was -131.71% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.44M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.51% on 02/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $43.68 before closing at $45.12. KKR’s previous close was $45.35 while the outstanding shares total 562.43M. The firm has a beta of 1.44, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.32, and a growth ratio of 0.79.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company KKR & Co. Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $38.99 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.71 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KKR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KKR attractive?

In related news, Director, SCULLY ROBERT W bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 48.13, for a total value of 1,251,479. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,214,555,000. Also, Director, HESS JOHN B sold 145,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 37.12 per share, with a total market value of 5,404,672. Following this completion of disposal, the General Counsel and Secretary, Sorkin David now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,483,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

14 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on KKR & Co. Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KKR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $54.70.