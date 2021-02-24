Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Gain 10.93% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) previous close was $18.34 while the outstanding shares total 398.58M. The firm has a beta of 0.21, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.82. COG’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.53% on 02/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.37 before closing at $18.06. Intraday shares traded counted 5.12 million, which was 13.46% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.92M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.31, with weekly volatility at 4.19% and ATR at 0.77. The COG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.06 and a $22.67 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.00 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For COG, the company has in raw cash 11.75 million on their books with 188.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 322.55 million total, with 385.93 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COG attractive?

In related news, Sr. Vice President, Marketing, HUTTON JEFFREY W sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.49, for a total value of 1,236,750. As the sale deal closes, the Vice Pres, Admin & Corp Sec, Shearer Deidre L now sold 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,935. Also, Vice Pres. & General Counsel, Cunningham George Kevin sold 54,230 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 15. The shares were price at an average price of 18.71 per share, with a total market value of 1,014,643. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice Pres & CAO, Roemer Todd M now holds 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 648,780. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

12 out of 28 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the COG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.35.