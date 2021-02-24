Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) has a beta of 1.82. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.22, with weekly volatility at 3.49% and ATR at 0.89. The BKR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.12 and a $24.64 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.91% on 02/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.27 before closing at $23.91. Intraday shares traded counted 6.4 million, which was -1.65% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.30M. BKR’s previous close was $24.13 while the outstanding shares total 676.00M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Baker Hughes Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $24.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BKR, the company has in raw cash 4.06 billion on their books with 935.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 15.21 billion total, with 10.64 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BKR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BKR attractive?

In related news, Director, GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 19.34, for a total value of 735,056,173. As the sale deal closes, the Director, GENERAL ELECTRIC CO now sold 27,988,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 417,303,809. Also, Chairman, President and CEO, Simonelli Lorenzo bought 71,275 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 02. The shares were price at an average price of 14.12 per share, with a total market value of 1,006,104. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Beattie William G now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 88,994. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

18 out of 29 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Baker Hughes Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BKR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.25.