Analyst’s Sets Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) New Target at $18.29: RLGY is Now On A Buy List

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -15.18% on 02/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.34 before closing at $15.20. Intraday shares traded counted 4.6 million, which was -219.3% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.44M. RLGY’s previous close was $17.92 while the outstanding shares total 115.40M. The firm has a beta of 2.85. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.56, with weekly volatility at 6.86% and ATR at 1.05. The RLGY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.09 and a $18.94 high.

Investors have identified the Real Estate Services company Realogy Holdings Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.69 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.35 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RLGY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RLGY attractive?

In related news, EVP, General Counsel and Sec., WASSER MARILYN J. sold 20,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 13.99, for a total value of 292,727. As the sale deal closes, the Director, WILLIAMS MICHAEL J now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 53,000. Also, Director, HAILEY V ANN bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 06. The shares were price at an average price of 8.17 per share, with a total market value of 114,380. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Silva Enrique now holds 11,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,618. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

2 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Realogy Holdings Corp.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RLGY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.29.