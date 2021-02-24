Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.35, with weekly volatility at 2.01% and ATR at 2.71. The ABT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $61.61 and a $128.54 high. Intraday shares traded counted 5.56 million, which was -10.56% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.03M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.43% on 02/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $120.21 before closing at $120.80. ABT’s previous close was $122.55 while the outstanding shares total 1.77B. The firm has a beta of 0.72, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 48.28, and a growth ratio of 3.07.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Abbott Laboratories as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $218.23 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ABT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ABT attractive?

In related news, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, Moreland Mary K sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 121.84, for a total value of 48,734. As the sale deal closes, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, Moreland Mary K now sold 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 64,887. Also, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, MANNING JOSEPH J sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 02. The shares were price at an average price of 123.03 per share, with a total market value of 385,084. Following this completion of acquisition, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, MANNING JOSEPH J now holds 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,302,264. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

15 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Abbott Laboratories. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ABT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $134.88.