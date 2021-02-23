Should You Buy Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) has a beta of 5.60. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.55, with weekly volatility at 21.78% and ATR at 0.88. The DPW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.53 and a $10.94 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -19.85% on 02/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.30 before closing at $5.41. Intraday shares traded counted 24.88 million, which was -50.25% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 16.56M. DPW’s previous close was $6.75 while the outstanding shares total 27.75M.

Investors have identified the Electrical Equipment & Parts company Ault Global Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $149.48 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DPW, the company has in raw cash 1.27 million on their books with 0.97 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12.23 million total, with 33.88 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of DPW attractive?

In related news, Chairman and CEO, AULT MILTON C III bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.25, for a total value of 5,311. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman and CEO, AULT MILTON C III now bought 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,995. Also, Chairman and CEO, AULT MILTON C III bought 230 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.63 per share, with a total market value of 835. Following this completion of disposal, the Former 10% Owner, DPW Holdings, Inc. now holds 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 26,143. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.90%.