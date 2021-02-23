Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares fell to a low of $1.85 before closing at $2.13. Intraday shares traded counted 22.84 million, which was -567.96% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.42M. AIHS’s previous close was $1.84 while the outstanding shares total 43.82M. The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.24, with weekly volatility at 14.38% and ATR at 0.21. The AIHS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.26 and a $2.35 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 15.76% on 02/22/21.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Senmiao Technology Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $90.18 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AIHS, the company has in raw cash 3.54 million on their books with 0.43 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 9.28 million total, with 14.91 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of AIHS attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 32.82%.