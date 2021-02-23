MetLife Inc. (MET) move up 2.44% this morning: MET Price Rally Looks Real

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) previous close was $56.07 while the outstanding shares total 899.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.35, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.17, and a growth ratio of 2.42. MET’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.44% on 02/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $55.71 before closing at $57.44. Intraday shares traded counted 8.34 million, which was -50.32% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.55M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.61, with weekly volatility at 2.18% and ATR at 1.33. The MET stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.85 and a $56.74 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Life company MetLife Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $50.70 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MET sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MET attractive?

In related news, EVP & Chief Investment Officer, Goulart Steven J sold 17,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 54.94, for a total value of 937,003. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer, McCallion John D. now sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 389,315. Also, Director, Kinney Catherine R sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 13. The shares were price at an average price of 39.50 per share, with a total market value of 144,452. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

11 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MetLife Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MET stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $56.55.