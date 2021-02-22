Why To Keep Buying GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) while S&P500 loss -0.18%

GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) previous close was $2.41 while the outstanding shares total 20.56M. The firm has a beta of 1.72. GVP’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.15% on 02/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.28 before closing at $2.31. Intraday shares traded counted 0.34 million, which was 33.11% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 501.72K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.52, with weekly volatility at 14.80% and ATR at 0.25. The GVP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.86 and a $2.80 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company GSE Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $49.71 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GSE Systems Inc. (GVP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GVP, the company has in raw cash 7.66 million on their books with 3.51 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 20.52 million total, with 18.14 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of GVP attractive?

In related news, Director, Corey William S. Jr. bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.14, for a total value of 24,852. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Corey William S. Jr. now bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,648. Also, Chief Legal & Risk Officer, Pugh Daniel Warren bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.99 per share, with a total market value of 9,873. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Sundaram Suresh now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,518. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.80%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on GSE Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GVP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.50.