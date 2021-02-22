Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.05, with weekly volatility at 3.45% and ATR at 1.04. The UIS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.25 and a $26.79 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was 25.7% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 595.18K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.15% on 02/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $25.49 before closing at $26.45. UIS’s previous close was $26.41 while the outstanding shares total 63.03M. The firm has a beta of 0.48.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company Unisys Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.66 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UIS, the company has in raw cash 774.0 million on their books with 100.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.3 billion total, with 753.2 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of UIS attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, GUPTA VISHAL sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.63, for a total value of 18,949. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President, GUPTA VISHAL now sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,985. Also, Senior Vice President, GUPTA VISHAL sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 01. The shares were price at an average price of 11.95 per share, with a total market value of 23,892. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary, KENNEY GERALD P now holds 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 88,604. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Unisys Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UIS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $26.17.