SHW Stock: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Is Still Worth a Bite

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.18, with weekly volatility at 2.33% and ATR at 15.91. The SHW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $325.43 and a $758.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.5 million, which was -9.43% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 452.72K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.36% on 02/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $713.06 before closing at $716.91. SHW’s previous close was $726.76 while the outstanding shares total 90.54M. The firm has a beta of 1.04, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.49, and a growth ratio of 3.26.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company The Sherwin-Williams Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $66.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SHW, the company has in raw cash 619.9 million on their books with 24.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5.18 billion total, with 4.36 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 29.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SHW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SHW attractive?

In related news, President, Consumer Brands Grp, Padden Brian E sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 718.03, for a total value of 215,409. As the sale deal closes, the Pres. & GM, Glob. Supply Chain, Baxter Joel D. now sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,404,925. Also, President, Perf Coatings Grp, ERTER AARON M sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 28. The shares were price at an average price of 673.47 per share, with a total market value of 4,997,116. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman and CEO, MORIKIS JOHN G now holds 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,933,177. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

15 out of 28 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Sherwin-Williams Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SHW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $787.90.