SEI Investments Company (SEIC) is trading at $58.02 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) previous close was $57.38 while the outstanding shares total 145.81M. The firm has a beta of 1.12, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.31, and a growth ratio of 1.61. SEIC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.12% on 02/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $57.51 before closing at $58.02. Intraday shares traded counted 0.37 million, which was 31.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 536.84K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.35, with weekly volatility at 1.71% and ATR at 1.30. The SEIC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.40 and a $69.61 high.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company SEI Investments Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.30 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SEIC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SEIC attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, WEST ALFRED P JR sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 58.20, for a total value of 3,145,303. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, WEST ALFRED P JR now sold 45,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,642,642. Also, Executive Vice President, Meyer Stephen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 11. The shares were price at an average price of 56.33 per share, with a total market value of 394,310. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, MCCARTHY KATHRYN now holds 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 535,325. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.60%.

3 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SEI Investments Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SEIC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $68.60.