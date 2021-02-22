Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) moved down -4.12% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 88.10, with weekly volatility at 5.58% and ATR at 0.25. The PMBC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.95 and a $7.25 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was -299.38% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 29.86K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.67% on 02/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.65 before closing at $7.07. PMBC’s previous close was $6.82 while the outstanding shares total 23.52M. The firm has a beta of 0.93, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 102.46.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Pacific Mercantile Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $161.41 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of PMBC attractive?

In related news, CAO, GRAY NANCY A sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.95, for a total value of 59,179. As the sale deal closes, the CAO, GRAY NANCY A now sold 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 360. Also, EVP, Corporate Finance, Wagner Tom sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 28. The shares were price at an average price of 3.76 per share, with a total market value of 17,783. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Deutsch James F. now holds 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 109,520. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PMBC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.25.