Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.47, and a growth ratio of 1.66. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.17, with weekly volatility at 1.87% and ATR at 0.12. The OCSL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.33 and a $6.27 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 02/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.08 before closing at $6.11. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was 37.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 610.49K. OCSL’s previous close was $6.11 while the outstanding shares total 140.96M.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $861.27 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 46.38 million total, with 531.98 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OCSL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OCSL attractive?

In related news, President and COO, Pendo Mathew bought 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.95, for a total value of 72,774. As the purchase deal closes, the President and COO, Pendo Mathew now bought 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 51,533. Also, 10% Owner, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M sold 40,674 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.49 per share, with a total market value of 223,227. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 275,860. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 13.42%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OCSL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.63.