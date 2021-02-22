Is Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Still Worth A Bite?

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) previous close was $10.05 while the outstanding shares total 16.66M. The firm has a beta of 0.66, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.41, and a growth ratio of 1.77. BOCH’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.38% on 02/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.06 before closing at $10.49. Intraday shares traded counted 57185.0, which was -65.56% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 34.54K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.50, with weekly volatility at 3.87% and ATR at 0.35. The BOCH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.68 and a $11.45 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Bank of Commerce Holdings as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $168.68 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BOCH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BOCH attractive?

In related news, EVP Chief Financial Officer, Sundquist James A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.53, for a total value of 52,650. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, INDERKUM DAVID J now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,071. Also, Director, TULLIS LYLE L bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.57 per share, with a total market value of 158,550. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP Chief Financial Officer, Sundquist James A now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,950. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.60%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Bank of Commerce Holdings. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BOCH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.25.