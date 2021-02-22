First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) weekly volatility stands at 2.11%: What It Means

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) previous close was $12.77 while the outstanding shares total 97.92M. The firm has a beta of 1.12, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.36, and a growth ratio of 2.17. FCF’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.35% on 02/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.85 before closing at $13.07. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was 26.87% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 529.72K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.58, with weekly volatility at 2.11% and ATR at 0.37. The FCF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.77 and a $13.78 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company First Commonwealth Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.23 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FCF sounds very interesting.

In related news, EVP/Chief Risk Officer, Tomb Matthew C sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.61, for a total value of 157,625. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, Price T Michael now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,600. Also, Director, Wolfe Stephen A bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 19. The shares were price at an average price of 7.51 per share, with a total market value of 9,990. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP/Chief Risk Officer, Tomb Matthew C now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,720. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

1 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FCF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.50.