Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.47, with weekly volatility at 11.62% and ATR at 0.61. The DLPN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.63 and a $12.45 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.37 million, which was 41.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 630.86K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.68% on 02/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.4001 before closing at $5.75. DLPN’s previous close was $5.60 while the outstanding shares total 6.68M. The firm has a beta of 1.54.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company Dolphin Entertainment Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $36.69 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DLPN, the company has in raw cash 9.93 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 14.62 million total, with 16.97 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of DLPN attractive?

In related news, Director, Stanham Nicholas sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.22, for a total value of 5,224. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Famadas Nelson now bought 681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 500. Also, Director, Famadas Nelson sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 27. The shares were price at an average price of 0.87 per share, with a total market value of 4. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Dolphin Entertainment Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DLPN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.00.