CBTX Inc. (CBTX) weekly volatility stands at 2.90%: What It Means

CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) shares fell to a low of $26.89 before closing at $27.73. Intraday shares traded counted 52711.0, which was -15.42% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 45.67K. CBTX’s previous close was $26.86 while the outstanding shares total 24.75M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.09. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.59, with weekly volatility at 2.90% and ATR at 0.97. The CBTX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.50 and a $29.40 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.24% on 02/19/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company CBTX Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $667.18 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CBTX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CBTX attractive?

In related news, Director, Penland Joe Sr bought 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.17, for a total value of 116,789. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Penland Joe Sr now bought 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,923. Also, Director, Penland Joe Sr bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 03. The shares were cost at an average price of 15.94 per share, with a total market value of 79,680. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 13.90%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CBTX Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CBTX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.00.