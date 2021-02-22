Can G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Offer Investors Safety?

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) shares fell to a low of $28.29 before closing at $28.48. Intraday shares traded counted 0.5 million, which was 23.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 647.29K. GIII’s previous close was $28.40 while the outstanding shares total 48.36M. The firm has a beta of 2.87, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 41.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.91, with weekly volatility at 3.64% and ATR at 1.36. The GIII stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.96 and a $30.52 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.28% on 02/19/21.

Investors have identified the Apparel Retail company G-III Apparel Group Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.37 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.37 billion total, with 482.08 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GIII sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GIII attractive?

In related news, CEO, GOLDFARB MORRIS bought 14,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.48, for a total value of 77,865. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO, GOLDFARB MORRIS now bought 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 95,105. Also, CEO, GOLDFARB MORRIS bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.54 per share, with a total market value of 132,108. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, BROSIG THOMAS now holds 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 48,480. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.51%.

2 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on G-III Apparel Group Ltd.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GIII stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $26.38.