Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.92, with weekly volatility at 4.84% and ATR at 4.27. The BRKS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.19 and a $91.78 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.48 million, which was 44.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 865.34K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.10% on 02/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $84.22 before closing at $86.39. BRKS’s previous close was $82.99 while the outstanding shares total 74.02M. The firm has a beta of 1.92, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 81.12, and a growth ratio of 6.76.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Brooks Automation Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BRKS, the company has in raw cash 308.52 million on their books with 0.41 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 675.16 million total, with 225.77 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BRKS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BRKS attractive?

In related news, SVP, GM BLS-Products, Vacha Robin sold 6,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 69.62, for a total value of 451,834. As the sale deal closes, the CEO, SCHWARTZ STEPHEN S now sold 27,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,936,968. Also, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Robertson Lindon G sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were price at an average price of 69.62 per share, with a total market value of 973,496. Following this completion of acquisition, the Principal Accounting Officer, Pietrantoni David now holds 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 240,676. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

4 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Brooks Automation Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BRKS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $95.17.