Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) weekly volatility stands at 8.66%: What It Means

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 02/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.81 before closing at $1.81. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 77.53% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.22M. BDR’s previous close was $1.81 while the outstanding shares total 9.77M. The firm has a beta of 0.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.60, with weekly volatility at 8.66% and ATR at 0.23. The BDR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.38 and a $3.80 high.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $21.00 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BDR, the company has in raw cash 75000.0 on their books with 1.91 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.2 million total, with 6.21 million as their total liabilities.

In related news, 10% Owner, Cavalry Fund I LP sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.54, for a total value of 76,825. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Cavalry Fund I LP now sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 74,030. Also, 10% Owner, Cavalry Fund I LP sold 62,491 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 22. The shares were price at an average price of 1.51 per share, with a total market value of 94,361. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, PALLE ROBERT J JR now holds 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 125. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 40.30%.