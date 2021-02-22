Are American National Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Prospects Worsening?

American National Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) previous close was $90.77 while the outstanding shares total 26.88M. The firm has a beta of 0.81, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.37. ANAT’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.25% on 02/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $90.689 before closing at $91.00. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was -345.59% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 33.47K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.22, with weekly volatility at 1.51% and ATR at 1.74. The ANAT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $63.93 and a $113.92 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Diversified company American National Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.44 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of ANAT attractive?

In related news, Director, Dummer Arthur Oleen bought 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 79.34, for a total value of 61,565. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, McLeod E Douglas now bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 307,385. Also, Director, Payne James Parker bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 71.52 per share, with a total market value of 10,727. Following this completion of disposal, the See Remarks, Smith Shannon Lee now holds 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.