Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares fell to a low of $3.368 before closing at $3.63. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was -411.57% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 33.73K. VIRC’s previous close was $3.43 while the outstanding shares total 15.73M. The firm has a beta of 1.35. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.38, with weekly volatility at 7.85% and ATR at 0.32. The VIRC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.82 and a $4.61 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.69% on 02/18/21.

Investors have identified the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances company Virco Mfg. Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $55.61 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VIRC, the company has in raw cash 1.2 million on their books with 0.89 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 56.94 million total, with 26.69 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of VIRC attractive?

In related news, President & CEO & Chairman, VIRTUE ROBERT A bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 21. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.23, for a total value of 36,795. As the purchase deal closes, the Executive Vice President, VIRTUE DOUGLAS A now bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,795. Also, Director, Rudkin Donald R sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.23 per share, with a total market value of 73,590. Following this completion of disposal, the Executive Vice President, VIRTUE DOUGLAS A now holds 15,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 47,672. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.50%.