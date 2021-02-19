Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) previous close was $2.34 while the outstanding shares total 68.22M. The firm has a beta of 2.60. FTK’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.85% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.17 before closing at $2.25. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 50.69% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 643.73K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.93, with weekly volatility at 9.00% and ATR at 0.20. The FTK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.66 and a $3.09 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Flotek Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $170.55 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FTK, the company has in raw cash 49.86 million on their books with 3.46 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 79.04 million total, with 23.5 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of FTK attractive?

In related news, Director, Agadi Harshavardhan V bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.07, for a total value of 82,800. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Nierenberg David now bought 49,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,924. Also, Director, Nierenberg David bought 149,560 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 23. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.99 per share, with a total market value of 297,624. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Nierenberg David now holds 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 60,513. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.