VVI Stock: Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) Is Still Worth a Bite

Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) shares fell to a low of $37.01 before closing at $38.42. Intraday shares traded counted 75374.0, which was 56.66% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 173.90K. VVI’s previous close was $37.61 while the outstanding shares total 20.29M. The firm has a beta of 2.05. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.48, with weekly volatility at 5.37% and ATR at 1.78. The VVI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.25 and a $64.59 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.15% on 02/18/21.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company Viad Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $846.78 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Viad Corp. (VVI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 117.75 million total, with 99.65 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of VVI attractive?

In related news, Director, Schechter Joshua bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 17.63, for a total value of 61,716. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Schechter Joshua now bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 56,370. Also, Director, Henkels Virginia bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 44.59 per share, with a total market value of 89,180. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Coll Denise M now holds 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,925. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Viad Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VVI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $35.00.