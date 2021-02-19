The Futility Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH)’s Fundamentals

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) shares fell to a low of $3.10 before closing at $3.20. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 24.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 161.29K. IMH’s previous close was $3.29 while the outstanding shares total 21.26M. The firm has a beta of 0.74. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.01, with weekly volatility at 6.17% and ATR at 0.23. The IMH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.10 and a $7.85 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.74% on 02/18/21.

Investors have identified the Mortgage Finance company Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $71.68 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of IMH attractive?

In related news, Chairman, Chief Exec. & Dir., MANGIARACINA GEORGE A. sold 16,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.45, for a total value of 56,608. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Administrative Officer, MOISIO JUSTIN now sold 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,398. Also, Chief Operating Officer, ENTSMINGER TIFFANY sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were price at an average price of 3.46 per share, with a total market value of 3,408. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, AKIN THOMAS B now holds 253,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 384,888. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 16.10%.