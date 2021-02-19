The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) moved up 19.59% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares fell to a low of $19.71 before closing at $19.78. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 23.45% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 394.13K. TBBK’s previous close was $21.00 while the outstanding shares total 57.59M. The firm has a beta of 1.52, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.33, and a growth ratio of 1.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.89, with weekly volatility at 5.15% and ATR at 0.87. The TBBK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.36 and a $21.42 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.81% on 02/18/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company The Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TBBK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TBBK attractive?

In related news, Director, Mielke Daniela bought 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 18.52, for a total value of 100,101. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, COHEN DANIEL G now sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 339,120. Also, Director, Chrystal John C sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.17 per share, with a total market value of 197,138. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Chrystal John C now holds 11,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 140,924. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.60%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TBBK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.00.