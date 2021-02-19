State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.02, with weekly volatility at 4.71% and ATR at 0.67. The STFC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.07 and a $31.80 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was -123.59% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 66.14K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.56% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.50 before closing at $17.01. STFC’s previous close was $17.28 while the outstanding shares total 43.80M. The firm has a beta of 0.28.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company State Auto Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $776.34 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on STFC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of STFC attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, Garland Kim Burton bought 17,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 17.11, for a total value of 293,727. As the purchase deal closes, the Senior Vice President, Garland Kim Burton now bought 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,733. Also, Senior Vice President, Garland Kim Burton bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 16.90 per share, with a total market value of 337,920. Following this completion of disposal, the Senior Vice President, Berkey Jason Earl now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 79,700. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on State Auto Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the STFC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.33.