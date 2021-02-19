Something To Watch Before Buying United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has a beta of 0.83. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.20, with weekly volatility at 4.40% and ATR at 0.27. The UIHC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.34 and a $11.36 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.86% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.71 before closing at $5.77. Intraday shares traded counted 64960.0, which was 59.17% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 159.11K. UIHC’s previous close was $5.94 while the outstanding shares total 42.89M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company United Insurance Holdings Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $245.69 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UIHC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UIHC attractive?

In related news, Director, Hogan Michael bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.95, for a total value of 59,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Hogan Michael now bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 122,200. Also, Director, Hogan Michael bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 23. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.55 per share, with a total market value of 38,880. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, HUDSON SHERRILL W now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 51,995. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on United Insurance Holdings Corp.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UIHC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.25.