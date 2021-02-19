Smart Sand Inc. (SND) move down -5.84% this morning: SND Price downtrend Looks Real

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) has a beta of 2.20, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 2.73. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.05, with weekly volatility at 12.65% and ATR at 0.26. The SND stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.55 and a $3.40 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.84% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.81 before closing at $2.90. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 21.98% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 383.86K. SND’s previous close was $3.08 while the outstanding shares total 39.97M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Smart Sand Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $114.78 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SND, the company has in raw cash 10.99 million on their books with 6.42 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 111.38 million total, with 40.98 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SND sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SND attractive?

In related news, Director, SPEAKER ANDREW R sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.07, for a total value of 103,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.90%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Smart Sand Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SND stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.13.