Should You Buy Ballantyne Strong Inc (AMEX:BTN) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Ballantyne Strong Inc (AMEX:BTN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.74, with weekly volatility at 9.72% and ATR at 0.28. The BTN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.26 and a $3.75 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.34 million, which was -2.17% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 337.05K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.10% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.75 before closing at $2.79. BTN’s previous close was $2.94 while the outstanding shares total 14.79M. The firm has a beta of 1.06.

Investors have identified the Leisure company Ballantyne Strong Inc as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $44.31 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BTN, the company has in raw cash 7.38 million on their books with 1.05 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 18.04 million total, with 17.7 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of BTN attractive?

In related news, Director, Fundamental Global Investors, bought 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.17, for a total value of 1,511. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Fundamental Global Investors, now bought 7,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,140. Also, Director, Fundamental Global Investors, bought 10,953 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 02. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.01 per share, with a total market value of 22,034. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Fundamental Global Investors, now holds 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,705. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.90%.