ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) is trading at $1.73 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) shares fell to a low of $1.70 before closing at $1.73. Intraday shares traded counted 0.36 million, which was 31.39% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 528.20K. SREV’s previous close was $1.84 while the outstanding shares total 95.96M. The firm has a beta of 2.05. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.20, with weekly volatility at 12.61% and ATR at 0.15. The SREV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.53 and a $2.18 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.98% on 02/18/21.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company ServiceSource International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $167.08 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SREV, the company has in raw cash 39.18 million on their books with 15.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 79.46 million total, with 47.98 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SREV attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 78,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 21. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.50, for a total value of 118,320. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Edenbrook Capital, LLC now bought 6,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,383. Also, 10% Owner, Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.50 per share, with a total market value of 87,149. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, Edenbrook Capital, LLC now holds 15,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 23,740. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.