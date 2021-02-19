RBB Bancorp (RBB) moved down -7.92% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares fell to a low of $18.46 before closing at $18.53. Intraday shares traded counted 66121.0, which was -57.17% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 42.07K. RBB’s previous close was $18.75 while the outstanding shares total 19.72M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.16, with weekly volatility at 2.60% and ATR at 0.60. The RBB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.61 and a $20.07 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.17% on 02/18/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company RBB Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $361.52 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RBB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RBB attractive?

In related news, Director, Kao James bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.82, for a total value of 64,100. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Koo Chie-Min Christopher now sold 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,130. Also, Director, Koo Chie-Min Christopher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 07. The shares were cost at an average price of 13.26 per share, with a total market value of 14,583. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Koo Chie-Min Christopher now holds 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,846. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.90%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RBB Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RBB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.50.