Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) price jumped close to $285.30 early on Thursday: What’s Next?

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) shares fell to a low of $281.87 before closing at $285.30. Intraday shares traded counted 55892.0, which was 27.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 77.07K. KWR’s previous close was $283.43 while the outstanding shares total 17.74M. The firm has a beta of 1.54, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 790.30, and a growth ratio of 63.89. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.59, with weekly volatility at 2.79% and ATR at 8.77. The KWR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $108.14 and a $293.37 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.66% on 02/18/21.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Quaker Chemical Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KWR, the company has in raw cash 155.75 million on their books with 38.63 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 718.56 million total, with 337.14 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KWR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KWR attractive?

In related news, SVP, CFO and Treasurer, Hall Mary Dean sold 8,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 255.50, for a total value of 2,205,179. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, GC & Corp. Sec., Traub Robert T now sold 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 528,338. Also, SVP, Managing Director – EMEA, STEEPLES ADRIAN sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 16. The shares were price at an average price of 255.86 per share, with a total market value of 314,198. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Global Ops, EHS & Prcmt, PLATZER L WILBERT now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 126,475. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 24.90%.

1 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Quaker Chemical Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KWR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $258.20.