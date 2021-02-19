PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) price slipped close to $11.35 early on Thursday: What’s Next?

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has a beta of 1.72, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.81, and a growth ratio of 0.61. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.64, with weekly volatility at 5.70% and ATR at 0.45. The PBFX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.06 and a $21.58 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.73% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.25 before closing at $11.35. Intraday shares traded counted 0.36 million, which was -40.95% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 257.12K. PBFX’s previous close was $11.79 while the outstanding shares total 62.52M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company PBF Logistics LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $710.96 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 97.56 million total, with 53.13 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.96 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PBFX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PBFX attractive?

In related news, Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1, Control Empresarial de Capital bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.79, for a total value of 109,828. As the purchase deal closes, the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1, Control Empresarial de Capital now bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 123,756. Also, Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1, Control Empresarial de Capital bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 02. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.51 per share, with a total market value of 95,109. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Jones Bruce A. now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,487. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 23.10%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PBF Logistics LP. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PBFX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.67.