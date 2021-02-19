Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) weekly volatility stands at 4.21%: What It Means

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has a beta of 1.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 37.45, and a growth ratio of 12.48. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.97, with weekly volatility at 4.21% and ATR at 1.31. The OCN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.22 and a $32.51 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.51% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $27.78 before closing at $28.09. Intraday shares traded counted 66477.0, which was 9.87% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 73.76K. OCN’s previous close was $28.52 while the outstanding shares total 8.67M.

Investors have identified the Mortgage Finance company Ocwen Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $246.63 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of OCN attractive?

In related news, Director, Soaries DeForest B. Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 27. The purchase was performed at an average price of 18.93, for a total value of 94,650. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP, Capital Markets, Long Joseph B now bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,384. Also, Director, Busquet Jacques J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.76 per share, with a total market value of 7,550. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, STEIN KEVIN now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,100. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ocwen Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OCN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.00.